Sotherly Hotels Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 12, 2025

Sotherly Hotels Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 12, 2025, before the market opens. A conference call for investors is set for that same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, where management will discuss the results. The earnings release will be available on the company's website. The call can be accessed by telephone or online, and a taped rebroadcast will be available for those who cannot attend live. Sotherly Hotels Inc., headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia, is a lodging REIT that focuses on acquiring and renovating upscale hotels in the Southern U.S., with a current portfolio of ten properties totaling 2,786 rooms.

The Company will report financial results for the second quarter 2025, providing transparency and updates for investors.

Management will discuss these results in a scheduled conference call, facilitating direct communication with investors and stakeholders.

Investors will have access to a taped rebroadcast of the conference call, ensuring individuals who cannot attend live can still gain insights from the call.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a diversified portfolio with ten hotel properties and interests in condominium hotels, indicating potential for growth and stability in the lodging sector.

There is no specific financial data or performance metrics provided in the press release, which may lead to investor uncertainty or concerns regarding the company's current performance.

When will Sotherly Hotels report its second quarter 2025 financial results?

Sotherly Hotels will report its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 12, 2025, before the market opens.

What time is the Sotherly Hotels conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 12, 2025.

How can I access the Sotherly Hotels conference call?

You can access the call by telephone at 833-470-1428 or through the webcast on the Sotherly Hotels website.

Is there a way to listen to the conference call later?

A taped rebroadcast of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after completion until August 19, 2025.

What types of hotels does Sotherly Hotels Inc. own?

Sotherly Hotels Inc. owns upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels, operating under Hilton and Hyatt brands, among others.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Sotherly Hotels Inc.





(NASDAQ: SOHO) (the “Company”) announced that the Company will report financial results for the second quarter 2025 prior to the market opening on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. A conference call for investors and other interested parties is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) that same day, at which time management will discuss the Company’s second quarter 2025 results. The information to be discussed on the call will be contained in the Company’s earnings release, which will be available via the Company’s website at





www.sotherlyhotels.com





in the Investors section under





Financial Information





.





The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the Internet. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by telephone at 833-470-1428 (United States) and enter access code 203681. To participate in the webcast, visit the





Investor Relations





section on the Company’s website at least 15 minutes before the call to download the necessary software. For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a taped rebroadcast will be available approximately one hour after completion of the live call through August 19, 2025. To access the rebroadcast, dial 866-813-9403 and enter access code 298292.







About Sotherly Hotels Inc.







Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company’s portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. For more information, please visit



www.sotherlyhotels.com



.





Contact at the Company:





Mack Sims





Sotherly Hotels Inc.





306 South Henry Street, Suite 100





Williamsburg, Virginia 23185





(757) 229-5648



