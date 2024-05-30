News & Insights

Stocks

Sotherly Hotels Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

May 30, 2024 — 03:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) has issued an announcement.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is facing a delay in filing their quarterly financial report, which has resulted in a notice from Nasdaq for non-compliance with timely filing rules. The hotel company, which is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market, has been given 60 days to present a compliance plan and could potentially have up to 180 days to rectify the situation and regain compliance. They are currently working to resolve the issues and file the necessary report as soon as possible. The receipt of this notice was also publicly announced in a recent press release.

Learn more about SOHO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SOHO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.