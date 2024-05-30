Sotherly Hotels Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) has issued an announcement.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is facing a delay in filing their quarterly financial report, which has resulted in a notice from Nasdaq for non-compliance with timely filing rules. The hotel company, which is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market, has been given 60 days to present a compliance plan and could potentially have up to 180 days to rectify the situation and regain compliance. They are currently working to resolve the issues and file the necessary report as soon as possible. The receipt of this notice was also publicly announced in a recent press release.

