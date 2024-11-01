News & Insights

Stocks

Sotetsu Holdings Reports Strong Growth and Higher Dividends

November 01, 2024 — 04:23 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sotetsu Holdings, Inc. (JP:9003) has released an update.

Sotetsu Holdings, Inc. reported a strong financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with a significant year-on-year increase in operating revenue by 19.4% and profit attributable to owners rising by 70.5%. The company also announced an increase in dividends, reflecting its robust financial position and commitment to shareholder returns.

For further insights into JP:9003 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.