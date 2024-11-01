Sotetsu Holdings Reports Strong Growth and Higher Dividends

Sotetsu Holdings, Inc. (JP:9003) has released an update.

Sotetsu Holdings, Inc. reported a strong financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with a significant year-on-year increase in operating revenue by 19.4% and profit attributable to owners rising by 70.5%. The company also announced an increase in dividends, reflecting its robust financial position and commitment to shareholder returns.

For further insights into JP:9003 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.