Stocks
SHC

Sotera Health’s 4Q Results Beat Analysts’ Expectations As Sales Outperform; Street Says Buy

Contributor
Priti Ramgarhia TipRanks
Published

Sotera Health reported better-than-expected 4Q results driven by top-line growth in all segments. Shares of the integrated health and sterilization services provider plunged 4.4% to close at $25.50 on March 8.

Sotera Health’s (SHC) 4Q adjusted earnings more than doubled to $0.09 per share on a year-over-year basis and beat the Street estimates of $0.07 per share. Revenues advanced 12% to $217 million and surpassed the consensus estimate of $212.29 million.

The company’s adjusted EBITDA came in at $113 million, up 20% year-over-year. (See Sotera Health stock analysis on TipRanks)

Sotera Health CEO Michael B. Petras, Jr. commented, “Our three businesses – Sterigenics, Nordion and Nelson Labs – successfully navigated a global pandemic, pivoting to meet increased demand for products and services critical to protecting against the coronavirus, while ensuring continuity and quality of service for our broad-spectrum of healthcare customers.”

For 2021, the company projects adjusted EPS to range from $0.78 to $0.86 per share, versus the consensus estimate of $0.69. Net revenues are anticipated to be in the range of $890 million to $920 million, versus analysts’ expectations of $894.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to land between $465 million to $485 million.

On March 2, Barclays analyst Luke Sergott initiated coverage of the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $35 (37.3% upside potential).

The analyst highlights “the company’s position as one of only a few global providers of sterilization and lab testing services, which is a tightly regulated space with high barriers to entry and a sticky customer base.”

“A closer look at the gamma radiation sterilization business reveals plenty to appeal to a cash flow investor, including a high-single-digit growth rate driven by stable and rising demand for mission-critical sterilization services,” Sergott added.

The consensus rating among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 9 unanimous Buys. The average analyst price target stands at $32.61 and implies upside potential of almost 28% to current levels over the next 12 months.

Additionally, Sotera Health scores an 8 out of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Sotera health stock analysis

Related News:
Hibbett 4Q Profit Exceeds Estimates As E-commerce Sales Boom; Shares Tank 4%
Big Lots’ 4Q Profit Beats Analysts’ Estimates As Comparable Sales Rise; Shares Gain 2%
Cooper’s 1Q Results Beat The Street Consensus; Street Says Buy

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHC

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More