Sotera Health (SHC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sotera Health Co (Symbol: SHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.52, changing hands as high as $15.66 per share. Sotera Health Co shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SHC's low point in its 52 week range is $12.34 per share, with $19.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.62.
