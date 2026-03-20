Sotera Health Shares Down 24% This Year. Is the Stock a Buy as One Investor Reveals Adding $3 Million More?

Key Points

Inherent Management Corp. purchased 200,050 shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end Sotera Health position value increased by $5.39 million as a result of the purchase.

Sotera Health now represents 10.62% of fund AUM.

10 stocks we like better than Sotera Health ›

In a February 17, 2026, filing, Inherent Management Corp. disclosed buying 200,050 Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) shares, an estimated $3.31 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Inherent Management Corp. increased its position in Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) by 200,050 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of shares acquired is approximately $3.31 million, based on the average closing price for the period. At quarter-end, the position’s reported value rose by $5.39 million, a figure that incorporates both the additional shares and changes in Sotera Health's share price.

What else to know

Inherent Management Corp. executed a buy; Sotera Health now accounts for 10.6% of the fund's 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:VEA: $73.18 million (37.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IEMG: $27.94 million (14.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:PAX: $23.58 million (12.1% of AUM) NYSE:NEE: $20.87 million (10.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:SHC: $20.69 million (10.6% of AUM)

As of Friday, Sotera Health shares were priced at $13.50, up 13% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 16% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.16 billion Net Income (TTM) $77.9 million Price (as of Friday) $13.50

Company snapshot

Sotera Health provides sterilization services (gamma, electron beam, EO processing), lab testing, and advisory solutions for medical device, pharmaceutical, food, and specialty industries.

The firm generates revenue from sterilization, laboratory testing, and advisory services.

It serves medical device manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, and clients in food, agriculture, and specialty commercial sectors globally.

Sotera Health Company is a leading provider of sterilization and lab testing services, supporting critical supply chains in healthcare and related industries. The company operates at scale, with a diversified customer base and an emphasis on regulatory compliance and quality assurance. Its integrated service offerings and global reach position it as a key partner for organizations requiring stringent safety and testing standards.

What this transaction means for investors

Sotera is still executing. The business just posted its 20th consecutive year of revenue growth, with sales rising about 6% to $1.16 billion and adjusted EBITDA climbing to nearly $600 million. So the problem seems like perception. Shares are down roughly 23% since the end of last quarter, and concerns around litigation exposure, leverage, and regulatory scrutiny have overshadowed otherwise stable fundamentals. Even with improving net income and a stronger balance sheet, investors have been quick to de-risk. And that’s manifested itself, in part, through sentiment over a substantial secondary shares, during which existing investors offloaded 25 million shares this month. Those existing investors were affiliated with private equity firms Warburg Pincus and GTCR, the types of investors that tend to exit positions after a few years anyway.



Within a portfolio dominated by broad ETFs and defensive exposures like NextEra Energy, this position stands out as a more concentrated, idiosyncratic bet. At over 10% of assets, it signals conviction in the firm’s fundamentals, perhaps even regardless of recent price movement.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends NextEra Energy and Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.