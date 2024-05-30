Sotera Health Secures New Financing and Refinances Debt

Sotera Health (SHC) has shared an announcement.

On May 30, 2024, Sotera Health Company, along with its subsidiaries and guarantors, amended their credit agreement and secured new refinancing term loans totaling over $1.5 billion with favorable interest rates and a maturity date of 2031. Simultaneously, the company issued $750 million in senior secured notes with a 7.375% interest rate due 2031. The funds raised were used to refinance existing term loans, with both the loans and notes including covenants that impact dividend payments and other financial decisions. These financial maneuvers were conducted through private offerings and are secured by a majority of the company’s assets, aligning with their strategic financial management plans.

