Sotera Health Reports 2024 Financial Results with 4.9% Revenue Growth and Provides Outlook for 2025

Sotera Health reported 2024 net revenues of $1.10 billion, achieving a 4.9% increase over 2023.
Sotera Health Company reported a 4.9% increase in net revenues for 2024, totaling $1.10 billion, while net income decreased to $44 million, or $0.16 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 3.9% to $549 million. However, the fourth-quarter net revenues fell by 6.5% to $290 million compared to the previous year, and net income for the quarter dropped to $12 million. The company expects a positive outlook for 2025, forecasting net revenue growth of 4.0% to 6.0% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 4.5% to 6.5%. Throughout 2024, Sotera achieved significant milestones, including a strengthened balance sheet and expansion of their Sterigenics facility, while also announcing changes to their board for enhanced governance. Despite some challenges, such as unfavorable foreign currency impacts and decreases in certain segments, business initiatives have positioned the company for continued growth.
Potential Positives
- 2024 net revenues increased 4.9% to $1.10 billion, marking the 19th consecutive year of annual revenue growth.
- Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 increased by 3.9% to $549 million, reflecting strong operational performance.
- Sotera Health expects a positive growth outlook for 2025, with projected net revenue growth of 4.0% - 6.0% and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 4.5% - 6.5% on a constant currency basis.
- The company's balance sheet remains strong, maintaining its Net Leverage Ratio at 3.7x, down from 3.8x compared to the previous year.
Potential Negatives
- Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was significantly lower at $12 million or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $39 million or $0.14 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2023, indicating a substantial decline in profitability.
- Nordion's net revenues decreased by 28.9% in the fourth quarter compared to the prior year, signaling potential issues in this key segment of the business.
- Adjusted EPS for 2024 decreased by $0.02 to $0.70 compared to 2023, which may concern investors regarding the company's profitability trajectory.
FAQ
What were Sotera Health's 2024 net revenues?
Sotera Health's net revenues for 2024 increased by 4.9% to $1.10 billion compared to 2023.
How did Sotera Health's net income change in 2024?
The company's net income for 2024 was $44 million, down from $51 million in 2023.
What is Sotera Health's growth outlook for 2025?
Sotera Health anticipates a net revenue growth of 4.0% to 6.0% for 2025, on a constant currency basis.
What was the Adjusted EBITDA for Sotera Health in 2024?
Sotera Health's Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 increased by 3.9% to $549 million compared to the previous year.
What challenges did Sotera Health face in Q4 2024?
In Q4 2024, net revenues decreased by 6.5% due to expected factors including pricing and foreign currency exchange rates.
$SHC Insider Trading Activity
$SHC insiders have traded $SHC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PINCUS & CO. WARBURG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000,000 shares for an estimated $450,900,000.
- INVESTMENT XI LLC GTCR sold 10,000,000 shares for an estimated $150,300,000
$SHC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $SHC stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SCULPTOR CAPITAL LP added 5,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,400,000
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 4,886,228 shares (-38.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,843,599
- MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD removed 3,497,367 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,843,980
- TWO SEAS CAPITAL LP added 2,496,136 shares (+624.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,147,140
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,201,031 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,110,104
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,823,250 shares (-19.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,942,060
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,534,666 shares (+140.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,994,230
2024 net revenues increased 4.9% to $1.10 billion
compared to 2023; or 5.4% on a constant currency basis
2024 net income of $44 million or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to 2023
2024 Adjusted EBITDA
increased 3.9% to $549 million, compared to 2023; or 4.6% on a constant currency basis
2024 Adjusted EPS
of $0.70, a decrease of $0.02 per diluted share, compared to 2023
Full-year 2025 outlook of 4.0% - 6.0% net revenues growth and 4.5% - 6.5% Adjusted EBITDA growth, both on a constant currency basis
CLEVELAND, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (“Sotera Health” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions, lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 and its initial 2025 outlook.
For the fourth-quarter 2024, net revenues decreased 6.5% to $290 million, compared with $310 million in the same period a year ago, as expected. Net revenues decreased 5.2% on a constant currency basis. Net income attributable to the Company (“net income”) was $12 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with net income attributable to the Company of $39 million, or $0.14 per diluted share for the fourth-quarter 2023. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 8.3% to $153 million compared to the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 6.7% on a constant currency basis. Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) was $0.21, a decrease of $0.02 per diluted share, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.
For full-year 2024, net revenues increased 4.9% to $1.10 billion, compared with $1.05 billion for full-year 2023. Net revenues increased 5.4% on a constant currency basis. Net income was $44 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared with net income of $51 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for 2023. Adjusted EBITDA increased 3.9% to $549 million, compared to 2023. Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.6% on a constant currency basis. Adjusted EPS was $0.70 in 2024, a decrease of $0.02 from 2023.
“I am pleased to announce another year of top- and bottom-line growth in 2024. This marks the 19th consecutive year of annual revenue growth for the company,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael B. Petras, Jr. “We accomplished several important milestones during the year, including continued strong customer satisfaction scores of over 80%, a strengthened balance sheet, the expansion of a Sterigenics facility, strong double-digit year-over-year growth in Nelson Labs’ Embedded Labs and Expert Advisory Services segments, and high-single digit growth at Nordion versus 2023.”
Petras continued, “From a governance perspective, Chris Simon, CEO of Haemonetics, joined our board of directors and in January of this year Vince Petrella was appointed lead independent director. These changes further enhance an already strong board governance structure.”
“We look forward to continued growth in 2025 and serving our customers with excellence as we fulfill our mission of Safeguarding Global Health
.”
Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Review by Business Segment
Sterigenics
For fourth-quarter 2024, Sterigenics net revenues were $179 million, an increase of 4.2% compared to the fourth quarter a year ago. Sterigenics revenues grew 5.3% on a constant currency basis. Segment income was $100 million, an increase of 5.1%.
For full-year 2024, Sterigenics net revenues were $698 million, an increase of 4.6% compared to 2023. Sterigenics revenues grew 4.9% on a constant currency basis. Segment income increased 4.4% to $378 million.
Net revenue growth for fourth-quarter 2024 was driven by favorable pricing and changes in volume and mix, partially offset by unfavorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates.
Segment income growth for the quarter was driven by favorable pricing and changes in volume and mix, partially offset by inflation and unfavorable changes in foreign currency rates.
Nordion
For fourth-quarter 2024, Nordion net revenues were $57 million, a decrease of 28.9%, compared to the fourth quarter a year ago, as expected, due to the timing of cobalt harvest schedules. Nordion net revenues declined 26.8% on a constant currency basis. Segment income decreased 33.8% to $35 million.
For full-year 2024, Nordion net revenues were $173 million, an increase of 8.0% compared to 2023. Nordion net revenues increased 10.1% on a constant currency basis. Segment income increased by 4.7% to $101 million.
The timing of Co-60 supply harvest schedules resulted in unfavorable volume and mix, which was the primary driver for net revenue, segment income and segment income margin declines for fourth-quarter 2024, partially offset by favorable pricing. Unfavorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates also contributed to the declines in revenue and segment income.
Nelson Labs
For fourth-quarter 2024, Nelson Labs net revenues were $54 million, a decrease of 7.3% compared to the fourth quarter a year ago. Nelson Labs net revenues declined 7.0% on a constant currency basis. Segment income decreased 3.3% to $18 million.
For full-year 2024, Nelson Labs net revenues were $229 million, an increase of 3.4% compared to 2023. Nelson Labs net revenues increased 3.4% on a constant currency basis. Segment income increased 0.1% to $69 million.
Net revenue decline for the fourth-quarter 2024 was driven by unfavorable volume and mix primarily due to a decline of Expert Advisory Services revenue as well as changes in foreign currency exchange rates, partially offset by favorable pricing.
Segment income decline for the fourth-quarter 2024 was driven by unfavorable volume and mix as well as higher employee compensation costs, partially offset by favorable pricing and labor productivity. Segment income margin improved primarily due to lower Expert Advisory Services revenue, favorable pricing and labor productivity.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of December 31, 2024, Sotera Health had $2.3 billion in total debt, and $277 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $2.3 billion in total debt and $296 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had no balance outstanding on its revolving credit facility. The Company’s outstanding material debt balances do not mature until 2031. Sotera Health’s Net Leverage Ratio
(1)
as of December 31, 2024 was 3.7x, compared to 3.8x at December 31, 2023.
Full-Year 2025 Outlook
Today, Sotera Health is providing its full-year 2025 outlook:
Net revenues growth in the range of 4.0% to 6.0%, on a constant currency basis,
Foreign currency headwind to net revenues of approximately 2.25%,
Adjusted EBITDA growth in the range of 4.5% to 6.5%, on a constant currency basis,
Foreign currency headwind to Adjusted EBITDA of approximately 2.50%,
Interest expense in the range of $155 million to $165 million,
Tax rate applicable to Adjusted Net Income
(1)
in the range of 33.0% to 35.0%,
Adjusted EPS in the range of $0.70 to $0.76,
A weighted-average fully diluted share count in the range of 286 million to 287 million shares,
Capital expenditures in the range of $190 million to $210 million,
The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items without unreasonable effort. The Company cannot reconcile its expected Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income Tax Rate, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact net income, earnings per share and other reconciling metrics are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time, including uncertainties caused by changes to the regulatory landscape, restructuring items and certain fair value measurements, all of which are potential adjustments for future earnings.
The outlook provided above contains a number of assumptions, including, among others, the Company’s current expectations regarding supply chain continuity, particularly for the supply of ethylene oxide (“EO”) and Cobalt-60, the impact of inflationary trends including their impact on energy prices and the supply of labor, and the expectation that average exchange rates for January 2025 remain constant for the remainder of 2025. Our outlook is based on current plans and expectations and is subject to several known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including those set forth below under “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.”
This is a non-GAAP financial measure used throughout this press release; please refer to the section “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for explanations of our Non-GAAP financial measures and the schedules provided later in this release for reconciliations of reported GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.
Earnings Webcast
Sotera Health management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s operating highlights and financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time today. To participate in the live call, please dial 1-844-481-2916 if dialing in from the United States, or 1-412-317-0709 if dialing in from other locations. A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying materials may also be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at
Presentation & Events | Sotera Health
. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.
Upcoming Investor Events
Barclay’s 2025 Global Healthcare Conference at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, March 11, 2025
KeyBanc Life Sciences & Medtech Investor Forum at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, March 18, 2025
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Unless expressly indicated or the context requires otherwise, the terms “Sotera Health,” “Company,” “we,” “us,” and “our” in this document refer to Sotera Health Company, a Delaware corporation, and, where appropriate, its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis. This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and reflects management’s expectations about future events and the Company’s operating plans and performance and speak only as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements present our current forecasts and estimates of future events. These statements do not strictly relate to historical or current results and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “appear,” “assume,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” “will” and other terms of similar meaning or import in connection with any discussion of future operating, financial or other performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors and actual results may differ materially from those results projected in the statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business, prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, a disruption in the availability or supply of, or increases in the price of, EO, Cobalt-60 (“Co-60”) or our other direct materials, services and supplies, including as a result of geopolitical instability and/or sanctions against Russia by the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and/or the European Union; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; evolving changes in environmental, health and safety regulations; health and safety risks associated with the use, storage, transportation and disposal of potentially hazardous materials such as EO and Co-60; the impact and outcome of current and future legal proceedings and liability claims, including litigation related to the use, emissions and releases of EO from our facilities in California, Georgia, Illinois and New Mexico and the possibility that other claims will be made in the future relating to these or other facilities; allegations of our failure to properly perform services and potential product liability claims, recalls, penalties and reputational harm; compliance with the extensive regulatory requirements to which we are subject, the related costs, and any failures to receive or maintain, or delays in receiving, required clearances or approvals; adverse changes in industry trends; competition we face; market conditions and changes, including inflationary trends, that impact our long-term supply contracts with variable price clauses and increase our cost of revenues; business continuity hazards, including supply chain disruptions and other risks associated with our operations; the risks of doing business internationally, including global and regional economic and political instability and compliance with various applicable laws and potentially inconsistent laws and regulations in multiple jurisdictions; our ability to increase capacity at existing facilities, build new facilities in a timely and cost-effective manner and renew leases for our leased facilities; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; severe health events or environmental events; cybersecurity incidents, unauthorized data disclosures, and our dependence on information technology systems; an inability to pursue strategic transactions, find suitable acquisition targets, or integrate strategic acquisitions into our business successfully; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; our reliance on intellectual property to maintain our competitive position and the risk of claims from third parties that we have infringed or misappropriated, or are infringing or misappropriating, their intellectual property rights; our ability to comply with rapidly evolving data privacy and security laws and regulations in various jurisdictions and any ineffective compliance efforts with such laws and regulations; our ability to generate profitability in future periods; impairment charges on our goodwill and other intangible assets with indefinite lives, as well as other long-lived assets and intangible assets with definite lives; the effects of unionization efforts and labor regulations in countries in which we operate; adverse changes to our tax positions in U.S. or non-U.S. jurisdictions or the interpretation and application of recent U.S. tax legislation or other changes in U.S. or non-U.S. taxation of our operations; and our significant leverage and how this significant leverage could adversely affect our ability to raise additional capital, limit our ability to react to challenges confronting our Company or broader changes in our industry or the economy, limit our flexibility in operating our business through restrictions contained in our debt agreements and/or prevent us from meeting our obligations under our existing and future agreements governing our indebtedness. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we consider Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Tax Rate, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Segment income margin, Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio and constant currency, financial measures that are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP.
We define Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) before amortization and certain other adjustments that we do not consider in our evaluation of our ongoing operating performance from period to period.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as Adjusted Net Income before interest expense, depreciation (including depreciation of Co-60 used in our operations) and income tax provision applicable to Adjusted Net Income.
Adjusted EBITDA margin is equal to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.
Segment income margin is equal to segment income divided by net segment revenues.
We define Adjusted EPS as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding.
Our Net Debt is equal to our total debt, plus unamortized debt issuance costs and debt discounts, less cash and cash equivalents.
Our Net Leverage Ratio is equal to Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA.
Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure we use to assess performance excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate changes. We calculate constant currency net revenues by translating prior year net revenues in local currency at the average exchange rates applicable for the current period. The translated results are then used to determine year-over-year percentage increases or decreases. We generally refer to such amounts calculated on a constant currency basis as excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates. These results should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, results reported in accordance with GAAP. Results on a constant currency basis, as we present them, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not measures of performance presented in accordance with GAAP.
We use these non-GAAP financial measures as the principal measures of our operating performance. Management believes these measures allow management to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without the impact of certain non-cash items and non-routine items that we do not expect to continue at the same level in the future and other items that are not core to our operations. We believe that these measures are useful to our investors because they provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained without these measures and their disclosure. In addition, we believe these measures will assist investors in making comparisons to our historical operating results and analyzing the underlying performance of our operations for the periods presented. Our management also uses these measurements in their financial analysis and operational decision-making and Adjusted EBITDA serves as the key metric for the attainment of our primary annual incentive program. These measures may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, a similarly titled measure used by other companies.
About Sotera Health
Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics
, Nordion
and Nelson Labs
. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health
.
Updates on recent developments in matters relevant to investors can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Sotera Health website at
Investor Relations | Sotera Health
. For developments related to EO, updates can be found at
Ethylene Oxide | Sotera Health
.
Contacts:
Jason Peterson
Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer
IR@soterahealth.com
Kristin Gibbs
Chief Marketing Officer
kgibbs@soterahealth.com
Source: Sotera Health Company
Sotera Health Company
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues:
Service
$
238,795
$
237,918
$
941,822
$
905,598
Product
51,408
72,321
158,619
143,690
Total net revenues
290,203
310,239
1,100,441
1,049,288
Cost of revenues:
Service
108,475
106,921
439,543
418,611
Product
17,363
23,235
58,603
53,519
Total cost of revenues
125,838
130,156
498,146
472,130
Gross profit
164,365
180,083
602,295
577,158
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses
61,837
60,358
242,630
236,667
Amortization of intangible assets
15,382
15,701
62,039
63,799
Total operating expenses
77,219
76,059
304,669
300,466
Operating income
87,146
104,024
297,626
276,692
Interest expense, net
40,960
42,653
164,691
142,878
Loss on refinancing of debt
8
—
24,168
—
Georgia EO litigation settlement
—
—
—
35,000
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
2,436
(227
)
199
159
Other income, net
(1,222
)
(4,072
)
(5,306
)
(7,372
)
Income before income taxes
44,964
65,670
113,874
106,027
Provision for income taxes
32,641
26,989
69,476
54,651
Net income
$
12,323
$
38,681
$
44,398
$
51,376
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.04
$
0.14
$
0.16
$
0.18
Diluted
0.04
0.14
0.16
0.18
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
283,260
281,335
282,784
281,008
Diluted
285,817
283,339
284,906
283,222
Sotera Health Company
Segment Data
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Segment revenues:
Sterigenics
$
179,428
$
172,196
$
697,853
$
667,130
Nordion
56,791
79,835
173,355
160,459
Nelson Labs
53,984
58,208
229,233
221,699
Total net revenues
$
290,203
$
310,239
$
1,100,441
$
1,049,288
Segment income:
Sterigenics
$
99,586
$
94,753
$
378,171
$
362,212
Nordion
35,282
53,316
101,220
96,678
Nelson Labs
18,066
18,679
69,183
69,139
Total segment income
152,934
166,748
548,574
528,029
Less adjustments:
Interest expense, net
(a)
40,960
42,653
164,691
142,878
Depreciation and amortization
(b)
38,986
40,722
161,797
157,925
Share-based compensation
(c)
8,173
8,229
36,896
32,364
Loss on refinancing of debt
(d)
8
—
24,168
—
Loss (gain) on foreign currency and derivatives not designated as hedging instruments, net
(e)
4,147
(3,011
)
2,448
(1,552
)
Business optimization expenses
(f)
4,470
392
7,504
7,662
Professional services and other expenses relating to EO sterilization facilities
(g)
10,337
11,362
32,694
45,312
Georgia EO litigation settlement
(h)
—
—
—
35,000
Secondary offering and other shareholder activities
(i)
165
—
1,864
—
Accretion of asset retirement obligation
(j)
724
731
2,638
2,413
Consolidated income (loss) before income taxes
$
44,964
$
65,670
$
113,874
$
106,027
(a)
Interest expense, net presented in this reconciliation for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 has been adjusted to conform to the current year presentation to include interest expense, net on Term Loan B due 2026 attributable to the loan proceeds that were used to fund the $408.0 million Illinois EO litigation settlement.
(b)
Includes depreciation of Co-60 held at gamma irradiation sites. The three months and year ended December 31, 2024 excludes accelerated depreciation associated with business optimization activities.
(c)
Represents share-based compensation expense to employees and Non-Employee Directors.
(d)
Represents the write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts, as well as certain other costs incurred related to the Refinancing Term Loans and the Secured Notes. The year ended December 31, 2024 also includes $0.7 million of debt refinancing costs related to Amendment No. 3 to the Senior Secured Credit Facilities.
(e)
Represents the effects of (i) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and (ii) non-cash mark-to-fair value of embedded derivatives relating to certain customer and supply contracts at Nordion.
(f)
Represents (i) certain costs related to acquisitions and the integration of recent acquisitions, (ii) the earnings impact of fair value adjustments (excluding those recognized within amortization expense) resulting from the businesses acquired, (iii) transition services income and non-cash deferred lease income associated with the terms of the divestiture of the Medical Isotopes business in 2018, (iv) professional fees and other costs associated with business optimization, cost saving and other process enhancement projects, and (v) professional fees, payroll costs, and other costs, including ongoing lease and utility expenses associated with the closure of the Willowbrook, Illinois facility. The year ended December 31, 2023 includes a $1.0 million cancellation fee received from a tenant in connection with the termination of an office space lease at the Nordion facility.
(g)
Represents litigation and other professional fees associated with our EO sterilization facilities. Amounts presented for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 have been adjusted to exclude interest expense, net associated with Term Loan B due 2026 attributable to the loan proceeds that were used to fund the $408.0 million Illinois EO litigation settlement.
(h)
Represents the cost to settle 79 pending EO claims in Georgia under a settlement entered into on December 21, 2023.
(i)
Represents expenses incurred in connection with secondary offerings of our common stock that closed on March 4, 2024 and September 6, 2024 and legal, consulting, and other fees associated with shareholder engagement.
(j)
Represents non-cash accretion of asset retirement obligations (“ARO”) related to Co-60 gamma and EO processing facilities, which are based on estimated site remediation costs for any future decommissioning of these facilities and are accreted over the life of the asset.
Sotera Health Company
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
As of December 31,
2024
2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash
$
278,865
$
301,654
Accounts receivable, net
140,327
147,696
Inventories, net
49,158
48,316
Other current assets
57,687
59,578
Total current assets
526,037
557,244
Property, plant, and equipment, net
1,036,892
946,914
Operating lease assets
27,551
24,037
Other intangible assets, net
317,653
416,318
Goodwill
1,081,073
1,111,190
Other assets
82,442
74,717
Total assets
$
3,071,648
$
3,130,420
Liabilities and equity
Total current liabilities
$
191,002
$
230,654
Long-term debt, less current portion
2,208,100
2,223,674
Other noncurrent liabilities
198,135
167,904
Deferred income taxes
69,500
64,454
Total liabilities
2,666,737
2,686,686
Total equity
404,911
443,734
Total liabilities and equity
$
3,071,648
$
3,130,420
Sotera Health Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Operating activities:
Net income
$
44,398
$
51,376
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Non-cash items
222,400
204,177
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(42,634
)
(403,285
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
224,164
(147,732
)
Investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(179,070
)
(214,975
)
Other investing activities
74
69
Net cash used in investing activities
(178,996
)
(214,906
)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from revolving credit facility and long-term borrowings
2,259,350
500,000
Payment of revolving credit facility
—
(200,000
)
Payments of long-term borrowings
(2,264,373
)
(2,500
)
Payments of debt issuance costs and prepayment premium
(32,071
)
(25,645
)
Buyout of leased facility
(6,736
)
—
Shares withheld for employee taxes on equity awards
(4,428
)
(4,089
)
Other financing activities
(2,306
)
(1,807
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(50,564
)
265,959
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(17,393
)
2,039
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash
(22,789
)
(94,640
)
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period
301,654
396,294
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period
$
278,865
$
301,654
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period for interest
$
179,924
$
173,842
Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of tax refunds received
65,829
50,210
Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable
10,180
16,720
Sotera Health Company
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income
$
12,323
$
38,681
$
44,398
$
51,376
Amortization of intangible assets
19,640
20,058
79,377
81,348
Share-based compensation
(a)
8,173
8,229
36,896
32,364
Loss on refinancing of debt
(b)
8
—
24,168
—
Loss (gain) on foreign currency and derivatives not designated as hedging instruments, net
(c)
4,147
(3,011
)
2,448
(1,552
)
Business optimization expenses
(d)
4,470
392
7,504
7,662
Professional services and other expenses relating to EO sterilization facilities
(e)
10,337
11,362
32,694
45,312
Georgia EO litigation settlement
(f)
—
—
—
35,000
Secondary offering and other shareholder activities
(g)
165
—
1,864
—
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
(h)
724
731
2,638
2,413
Income tax benefit associated with pre-tax adjustments
(i)
(1,246
)
(10,057
)
(33,487
)
(49,597
)
Adjusted Net Income
58,741
66,385
198,500
204,326
Interest expense, net
(j)
40,960
42,653
164,691
142,878
Depreciation
(k)
19,346
20,664
82,420
76,577
Income tax provision applicable to Adjusted Net Income
(l)
33,887
37,046
102,963
104,248
Adjusted EBITDA
(m)
$
152,934
$
166,748
$
548,574
$
528,029
Net Revenues
$
290,203
$
310,239
$
1,100,441
$
1,049,288
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
52.7
%
53.7
%
49.9
%
50.3
%
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
Basic
283,260
281,335
282,784
281,008
Diluted
285,817
283,339
284,906
283,222
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
$
0.04
$
0.14
$
0.16
$
0.18
Diluted
0.04
0.14
0.16
0.18
Adjusted earnings per share
Basic
$
0.21
$
0.24
$
0.70
$
0.73
Diluted
0.21
0.23
0.70
0.72
(a)
Represents share-based compensation expense to employees and Non-Employee Directors.
(b)
Represents the write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts, as well as certain other costs incurred related to the Refinancing Term Loans and the Secured Notes. The year ended December 31, 2024 also includes $0.7 million of debt refinancing costs related to Amendment No. 3 to the Senior Secured Credit Facilities.
(c)
Represents the effects of (i) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and (ii) non-cash mark-to-fair value of embedded derivatives relating to certain customer and supply contracts at Nordion.
(d)
Represents (i) certain costs related to acquisitions and the integration of recent acquisitions, (ii) the earnings impact of fair value adjustments (excluding those recognized within amortization expense) resulting from the businesses acquired, (iii) transition services income and non-cash deferred lease income associated with the terms of the divestiture of the Medical Isotopes business in 2018, (iv) professional fees and other costs associated with business optimization, cost saving and other process enhancement projects, and (v) professional fees, payroll costs, and other costs, including ongoing lease and utility expenses associated with the closure of the Willowbrook, Illinois facility. The year ended December 31, 2023 includes a $1.0 million cancellation fee received from a tenant in connection with the termination of an office space lease at the Nordion facility.
(e)
Represents litigation and other professional fees associated with our EO sterilization facilities. Amounts presented for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 have been adjusted to exclude interest expense, net associated with Term Loan B due 2026 attributable to the loan proceeds that were used to fund the $408.0 million Illinois EO litigation settlement.
(f)
Represents the cost to settle 79 pending EO claims in Georgia under a settlement entered into on December 21, 2023.
(g)
Represents expenses incurred in connection with secondary offerings of our common stock that closed on March 4, 2024 and September 6, 2024 and legal, consulting, and other fees associated with shareholder engagement.
(h)
Represents non-cash accretion of ARO related to Co-60 gamma and EO processing facilities, which are based on estimated site remediation costs for any future decommissioning of these facilities and are accreted over the life of the asset.
(i)
Represents the income tax impact of adjustments calculated based on the tax rate applicable to each item. We eliminate the effect of tax rate changes as applied to tax assets and liabilities and unusual items from our presentation of adjusted net income.
(j)
Interest expense, net presented in this reconciliation for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 has been adjusted to conform to the current year presentation to include interest expense, net on Term Loan B due 2026 attributable to the loan proceeds that were used to fund the $408.0 million Illinois EO litigation settlement.
(k)
Includes depreciation of Co-60 held at gamma irradiation sites. The three months and year ended December 31, 2024 excludes accelerated depreciation associated with business optimization activities.
(l)
Represents the difference between the income tax provision/benefit as determined under U.S. GAAP and the income tax benefit associated with pre-tax adjustments described in footnote (i).
(m)
$24.1 million and $24.4 million of the adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $97.1 million and $94.1 million of the adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, are included in cost of revenues, primarily consisting of amortization of intangible assets, depreciation, and accretion of asset retirement obligations.
Sotera Health Company
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except Net Leverage)
(unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Current portion of long-term debt
$
14,803
$
4,797
Long-term debt
2,208,100
2,223,674
Current portion of finance leases
2,923
8,771
Finance leases less current portion
95,286
63,793
Total Debt
2,321,112
2,301,035
Less: cash and cash equivalents
(277,242
)
(296,407
)
Net Debt
$
2,043,870
$
2,004,628
Adjusted EBITDA
$
548,574
$
528,029
Net Leverage
3.7x
3.8x
