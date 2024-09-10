Sotera Health Recent Insider Activity

It was reported on September 9, that WARBURG PINCUS CO, Board Member at Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: CO's decision to sell 15,000,000 shares of Sotera Health was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value of the sale is $225,450,000.

The latest market snapshot at Tuesday morning reveals Sotera Health shares down by 1.55%, trading at $16.54.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Co provides sterilization, analytical lab testing, and advisory services to help ensure that medical, pharmaceutical and food products are safe for healthcare practitioners, patients, and consumers. The company operates in three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. Sterigenics provides outsourced terminal sterilization and irradiation services for medical device, pharmaceutical, food safety, and advanced applications; Nordion provides Co-60 and gamma irradiators, which are the key components to the gamma sterilization process; and Nelson Labs provides outsourced microbiological and analytical chemistry testing for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. Its geographical segments are the United States, Canada, Europe, and other regions.

Sotera Health: Delving into Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sotera Health's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.35% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 55.24%, indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Sotera Health's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.03.

Debt Management: Sotera Health's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.55. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 120.0 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 4.34 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Sotera Health's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Sotera Health's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 16.45, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Sotera Health's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.