Sotera Health (MUN:SH5) Price Target Decreased by 29.12% to 17.89

The average one-year price target for Sotera Health (MUN:SH5) has been revised to 17,89 € / share. This is a decrease of 29.12% from the prior estimate of 25,24 € dated September 6, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13,87 € to a high of 21,63 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 187.86% from the latest reported closing price of 6,22 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 499 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sotera Health. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SH5 is 0.45%, an increase of 12.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.94% to 280,424K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Warburg Pincus holds 61,823K shares representing 21.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,823K shares , representing a decrease of 19.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SH5 by 3.56% over the last quarter.

Gtcr holds 41,215K shares representing 14.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,215K shares , representing a decrease of 19.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SH5 by 22.55% over the last quarter.

Darsana Capital Partners holds 25,000K shares representing 8.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,010K shares , representing an increase of 19.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SH5 by 45.79% over the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital holds 13,342K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,500K shares , representing an increase of 13.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SH5 by 37.04% over the last quarter.

Sessa Capital IM holds 9,920K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,301K shares , representing an increase of 36.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SH5 by 79.97% over the last quarter.

