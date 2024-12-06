Sotera Health initiated with a Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Sotera Health (SHC) with a Neutral rating and $14 price target representing upside potential of 8%. Sotera is a mature, commercial stage medical technology company that provides sterilization and lab testing services as an essential component of the manufacturing process for its customers, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm is cautious on potential litigation risk within the company’s sterilization facilities, noting it faces a number of ongoing cases.
