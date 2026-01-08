Sotera Health Director Warburg Pincus Sells 9.7 Million Shares for $158.7 Million

Key Points

9,720,000 shares were sold indirectly for a transaction value of ~$158.7 million on Dec. 3, 2025.

The sale represented 22.18% of total indirect holdings, reducing indirect exposure from 43,822,952 to 34,102,952 shares.

All shares were sold through indirect entities, with no direct ownership before or after the transaction.

On Dec. 3, 2025, Warburg Pincus & Co. executed an indirect sale of 9,720,000 shares of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) for a total consideration of $158,727,600, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 9,720,000 Transaction value $158.7 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 34,102,952 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $0.00

Key questions

How significant was this sale in the context of the insider’s remaining position?

The 9,720,000 shares sold accounted for 22.18% of Warburg Pincus & Co.'s indirect stake, marking a continued reduction and leaving 34,102,952 shares indirectly held after the transaction.

The sale was executed entirely through indirect entities -- primarily Bull Holdco L.P. and Bull Co-Invest L.P. -- with the insider holding no direct shares before or after the event; residual shares remain attributed to these indirect entities as detailed in the filing’s footnotes.

Relative to a historical median sale size of 12,000,000 shares in the recent period, the 9,720,000-share block ranks at the lower end, a function of decreased available capacity following multiple large prior sales.

The transaction was executed at around $16.33 per share, with Sotera Health stock priced at $16.84 at the market close on the same day and up 31.25% year over year as of Dec. 3, 2025, providing liquidity conditions favorable for a large block sale.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.15 billion Net income (TTM) $55.43 million Dividend yield 0.00% 1-year price change 31.25%

Company snapshot

Offers sterilization services (gamma, electron beam, and EO processing), microbiological and analytical chemistry lab testing, and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Generates revenue primarily through service contracts with healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food industry clients, leveraging specialized infrastructure and regulatory expertise.

Main customers include medical device manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, and producers of food and agricultural products globally.

Sotera Health Company is a leading provider of sterilization and lab testing services with a global footprint and a diversified customer base across healthcare and life sciences. The company leverages advanced technology and regulatory know-how to deliver essential services that support product safety and compliance. Scale, technical expertise, and a focus on regulated markets underpin its competitive positioning in the medical diagnostics and research sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Sotera Health is up nearly 40% year over year as of Jan. 8, following a solid run in the back half of 2025. The company has reported sales growth in seven out of the past eight quarters, according to Investors.com, and earnings have grown in all three of the latest quarters, including a quarter-over-quarter acceleration in Q3.

In November, Sotera launched a secondary offering of 30 million shares of its common stock by certain affiliates of Warburg Pincus and GTCR LLC. Warburg Pincus is a global private equity firm with a large investment stake in Sotera Health and three seats on the company's board of directors. In fact, at 48% ownership, institutional investors own the majority of Sotera.

It can be beneficial for individual retail investors to pay attention to institutional ownership of a stock, especially when these institutions are represented on the company's board. Hedge funds like Warburg Pincus obviously see upside potential in the businesses they invest in, and may even push the company to make financial decisions that align with shareholders' goals. While Warburg Pincus' selling may give investors pause, the firm still holds a significant stake -- more than 34 million shares -- in the company.

Glossary

Indirect sale: A transaction where securities are sold through entities or accounts, not directly by the individual insider.

Insider: A person or entity with access to non-public company information, often executives, directors, or major shareholders.

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing changes in ownership of a company's securities by insiders.

Block sale: The sale of a large quantity of securities, typically in a single transaction or a few large trades.

Indirect holdings: Securities owned through intermediaries such as trusts, partnerships, or investment vehicles rather than directly.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset or security.

Beneficial ownership: The true economic ownership of securities, even if held in another name or entity.

Dividend yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends each year relative to its share price.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Service contracts: Agreements outlining the terms under which services are provided to clients, often specifying duration and payment.

Regulated markets: Markets overseen by government agencies to ensure compliance with laws and protect participants.

Footnotes (in filings): Additional explanations or details provided at the end of financial or regulatory documents to clarify reported information.



