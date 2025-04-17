Sotera Health Company to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 1, 2025

Sotera Health will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 1, followed by a conference call at 9 AM EDT.

Sotera Health Company announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, on May 1, 2025, before the market opens. Following the release, management will discuss the financial performance and operational highlights during a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, which can be accessed via a toll-free number or a live webcast. A replay of the call will be available on the company’s website later that day. Sotera Health is a prominent provider of sterilization solutions and lab testing services for the healthcare industry, operating through its brands Sterigenics®, Nordion®, and Nelson Labs®, and is dedicated to its mission of safeguarding global health.

Potential Positives

Sotera Health will provide financial results for Q1 2025 on May 1, 2025, indicating transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

The company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and operating highlights, allowing for direct communication with stakeholders.

The availability of a live webcast and replay of the conference call enhances accessibility for investors and analysts, fostering engagement.

Potential Negatives

Upcoming financial results could raise concerns if they reveal underperformance or losses, which may negatively impact investor confidence.

The focus on connections via conference calls and webcasts may indicate limited in-person engagement with investors, potentially suggesting a lack of transparency.

References to Ethylene Oxide in the context of ongoing developments may raise regulatory or public scrutiny issues related to the company's practices.

FAQ

When will Sotera Health release its first-quarter financial results?

Sotera Health will release its financial results on May 1, 2025.

What time is the conference call for financial results?

The conference call will take place at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on May 1, 2025.

How can I participate in the conference call?

To participate, dial 1-844-481-2916 toll-free in the U.S. or 1-412-317-0709 from other locations.

Where can I find the webcast of the conference call?

The live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Sotera Health's website.

Will the conference call be available for later listening?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website later on May 1, 2025.

$SHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $SHC stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SHC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/05/2024

CLEVELAND, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (Nasdaq: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced it will release its financial results for the first-quarter ended March 31, 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Following the release, management will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and operating highlights.





To participate in the live call, please dial 1-844-481-2916 (toll-free in the United States), or 1-412-317-0709 if dialing-in from other locations. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible at this





link





or via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at





Presentation & Events | Sotera Health





, along with the accompanying materials. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website later in the day on May 1



st



.







About Sotera Health







Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics



®



, Nordion



®



and Nelson Labs



®



. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health



®



.





Updates can be found from time to time on recent developments in matters relevant to investors on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at





Investor Relations | Sotera Health





. For developments related to Ethylene Oxide, updates can be found at



Ethylene Oxide | Sotera Health



.











Jason Peterson





Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer





Kristin Gibbs





Chief Marketing Officer, Sotera Health





Source: Sotera Health Company



