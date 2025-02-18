Sotera Health Company to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

Sotera Health will announce Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Sotera Health Company has announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, before the market opens on February 27, 2025. Following the release, a conference call will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s performance, with dial-in options provided for participants from both the U.S. and other locations. The call will also be available via a live webcast on the company's website, with a replay accessible later the same day. Sotera Health, operating under brands like Sterigenics®, Nordion®, and Nelson Labs®, is a leading provider of sterilization solutions and lab testing for the healthcare industry, committed to “Safeguarding Global Health.”

The planned release of fourth-quarter and full-year financial results demonstrates transparency and accountability to investors.

The conference call provides an opportunity for management to communicate directly with shareholders, potentially boosting investor confidence.

The availability of a live webcast and a replay of the call increases accessibility for investors, enhancing engagement and information dissemination.

The announcement does not provide specific financial expectations or guidance, which may indicate uncertainty or concern about future performance.

There is no mention of any strategies or actions being taken to address potential challenges, which could raise questions among investors about the company's direction.

The reliance on a future conference call for detailed financial results may suggest that the company is not currently in a stable position, prompting market speculation.

When will Sotera Health announce its financial results for 2024?

Sotera Health will announce its financial results on February 27, 2025, before the market opens.

What time is the conference call for Sotera Health’s financial results?

The conference call will take place at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 27, 2025.

How can I participate in the Sotera Health conference call?

To join the call, dial 1-844-481-2916 from the U.S. or 1-412-317-0709 from other locations.

Is there a way to access the webcast of the conference call?

Yes, the live webcast can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Sotera Health’s website.

Where can I find updates on Sotera Health's developments?

Updates can be found in the Investor Relations section of Sotera Health’s website, particularly under Ethylene Oxide or Presentation & Events.

CLEVELAND, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (Nasdaq: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced its plans to release its financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024 before the market opens on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Following the release, management will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s operating highlights and financial results.





To participate in the live call, please dial 1-844-481-2916 if dialing-in from the United States, or 1-412-317-0709 if dialing-in from other locations. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at this





link





or via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at





Presentation & Events | Sotera Health





, along with the accompanying materials. A replay of the webcast will be available later in the day on February 27th.





Updates can be found from time to time on recent developments in matters relevant to investors on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at





Investor Relations | Sotera Health





. For developments related to Ethylene Oxide, updates can be found at





Ethylene Oxide | Sotera Health





.







About Sotera Health







Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics



®



, Nordion



®



and Nelson Labs



®



. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health



®



.







