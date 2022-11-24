Sotera Health Co Shares Close the Week 38.7% Higher - Weekly Wrap

Sotera Health Co (SHC) shares closed this week 38.7% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently down 65.0% year-to-date, down 62.3% over the past 12 months, and down 67.1% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.9%, and the S&P 500 rose 2.1%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $9.60 and as low as $5.84 this week.
- Trading volume this week was 69.7% lower than the 10-day average and 34.2% lower than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.2.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 78.3%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 65.9%
- The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is 300.0% higher than the average peer.
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.