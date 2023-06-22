Sotera Health Climbs 15% On Finalizing Settlement Of Ethylene Oxide Litigation Against Sterigenics

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sotera Health Company (SHC) are rising more than 15% Thursday morning after the company said it finalized the settlement of ethylene oxide litigation against Sterigenics in Illinois.

Sotera said it will not incur any additional charges related to the completion of the settlement.

SHC is at $17.32. It has traded in the range of $5.78 - $20.96 in the last 1 year.

