News & Insights

Markets
SHC

Sotera Health Climbs 15% On Finalizing Settlement Of Ethylene Oxide Litigation Against Sterigenics

June 22, 2023 — 10:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sotera Health Company (SHC) are rising more than 15% Thursday morning after the company said it finalized the settlement of ethylene oxide litigation against Sterigenics in Illinois.

Sotera said it will not incur any additional charges related to the completion of the settlement.

SHC is at $17.32. It has traded in the range of $5.78 - $20.96 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.