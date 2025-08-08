Sotera Health Boosts FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, Sotera Health, LLC (SHC) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $0.75 to $0.82 per share on revenue growth of 4.5 to 6.0 percent on a constant currency basis.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $0.70 to $0.76 per share on revenue growth of 4 to 6 percent on a constant currency basis.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.75 per share on revenues of $1.14 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.