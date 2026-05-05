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SHC

Sotera Health Appoints Viant Medical CEO Alton Shader As Its Chief Executive

May 05, 2026 — 08:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sotera Health Company (SHC), a provider of sterilization solutions, lab testing, and advisory services for the healthcare industry, Tuesday announced that it has appointed Viant Medical CEO Alton Shader as its Chief Executive Officer, effective May 26.

Shader will be succeeding Michael Petras, Jr., the incumbent CEO who will be transitioning to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Alton Shader has more than 20 years of deep medical industry experience and has been the Chief Executive of Viant Medical, LLC, a medical device design and manufacturing services provider, since 2019.

In pre-market activity, SHC shares were trading at $17.39, up 13.07% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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