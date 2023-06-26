Sotera Health Appoints Jon Lyons To Succeed Michael Biehl As CFO

(RTTNews) - Sotera Health Co. (SHC) announced Monday that Jon Lyons has joined the Company, effective today, as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Lyons recently served as Vice President, Corporate FP&A for Owens Corning (OC).

Prior to this role, Lyons was Vice President and Finance leader for Owens Corning's $3.7 billion Insulation business and the company's $2.7 billion Composites business. He was previously also the company's Treasurer.

Lyons has also held several senior leadership roles in treasury, FP&A, investor relations and tax during his 8-year career at Cardinal Health (CAH) after beginning his career in public accounting.

Lyons succeeds Michael Biehl, who has served as Interim CFO. Lyons will be a member of the Executive team, reporting directly to Chairman and CEO, Michael Petras, Jr.

