News & Insights

Markets
SHC

Sotera Health Appoints Jon Lyons To Succeed Michael Biehl As CFO

June 26, 2023 — 07:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sotera Health Co. (SHC) announced Monday that Jon Lyons has joined the Company, effective today, as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Lyons recently served as Vice President, Corporate FP&A for Owens Corning (OC).

Prior to this role, Lyons was Vice President and Finance leader for Owens Corning's $3.7 billion Insulation business and the company's $2.7 billion Composites business. He was previously also the company's Treasurer.

Lyons has also held several senior leadership roles in treasury, FP&A, investor relations and tax during his 8-year career at Cardinal Health (CAH) after beginning his career in public accounting.

Lyons succeeds Michael Biehl, who has served as Interim CFO. Lyons will be a member of the Executive team, reporting directly to Chairman and CEO, Michael Petras, Jr.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.