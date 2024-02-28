Sotera Health Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 25 Mln Shares At $14.75/shr

(RTTNews) - Sotera Health Company (SHC) announced the pricing of its secondary offering of 25 million shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, at a price to the public of $14.75 per share.

SHC closed Wednesday's regular trading at $14.95 down $2.39 or 13.75%.

All 25 million shares are being offered by selling stockholders, which include certain affiliates of Warburg Pincus LLC and GTCR LLC, as well as two members of management and one member of the Board of Directors of the Company.

In addition, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.75 million shares of common stock.

The company said it is not offering any shares in the Offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the Offering. The company has agreed to pay certain Offering expenses consistent with its obligations under its Amended and Restated Registration Rights Agreement.

The Offering is expected to close on March 4, 2024.

