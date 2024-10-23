News & Insights

SOSiLA Logistics REIT Earns Top GRESB Rating

October 23, 2024 — 02:23 am EDT

SOSiLA Logistics REIT,Inc. (JP:2979) has released an update.

SOSiLA Logistics REIT, Inc. has achieved a prestigious ‘5 Stars’ rating in the 2024 GRESB Real Estate Assessment for the third consecutive year, highlighting its strong commitment to ESG principles. This accolade underscores the company’s excellence in ESG policies and environmental performance, reinforcing its reputation in the real estate investment sector.

