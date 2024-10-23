News & Insights

SOSiLA Logistics Earns Top Green Certification

October 23, 2024 — 02:23 am EDT

SOSiLA Logistics REIT,Inc. (JP:2979) has released an update.

SOSiLA Logistics REIT, Inc. has achieved the highest DBJ Green Building Certification for its Yokohama Kohoku property, highlighting its commitment to environmental and social initiatives. The certification acknowledges new sustainability efforts, such as green lease agreements and rainwater tanks, reinforcing the company’s dedication to ESG principles.

