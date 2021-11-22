Markets
Sosei Reaches Deal With Neurocrine On Neuropsychiatric Disorders; Eligible To Receive Up To $2.6 Bln

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and Sosei Group said that they have signed a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement to develop novel muscarinic receptor agonists, which Neurocrine Biosciences intends to study in the treatment for schizophrenia, dementia and other neuropsychiatric disorders.

As per the terms of deal, Sosei Heptares will receive a total of $100 million in upfront cash. It is eligible to receive up to US$2.6 billion in potential development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, plus tiered sales royalties.

Neurocrine Biosciences gains development and commercialization rights to a broad portfolio of novel clinical and preclinical subtype-selective muscarinic M4, M1 and dual M1/M4 receptor agonists discovered by Sosei Heptares in development for the treatment of major neurological disorders. The most advanced program, HTL-0016878, is a selective M4 agonist.

Neurocrine Biosciences plans to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application and initiate a placebo-controlled Phase 2 study with HTL-0016878 as a potential treatment for schizophrenia in 2022.

Sosei Heptares retains the rights to develop M1 agonists in Japan in all indications, with Neurocrine Biosciences receiving co-development and profit share options.

