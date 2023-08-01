Sosei Group (TYO:4565) Price Target Decreased by 7.55% to 2,303.50

The average one-year price target for Sosei Group (TYO:4565) has been revised to 2,303.50 / share. This is an decrease of 7.55% from the prior estimate of 2,491.71 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,565.50 to a high of 3,570.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.98% from the latest reported closing price of 1,814.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sosei Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 22.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4565 is 0.13%, an increase of 30.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.39% to 4,443K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,861K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 459K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 429K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing an increase of 81.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4565 by 437.17% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 381K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 323K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4565 by 6.02% over the last quarter.

