Sosei Group (TYO:4565) Price Target Decreased by 7.30% to 2,513.57

The average one-year price target for Sosei Group (TYO:4565) has been revised to 2,513.57 / share. This is an decrease of 7.30% from the prior estimate of 2,711.50 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,565.50 to a high of 4,410.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 78.27% from the latest reported closing price of 1,410.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sosei Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4565 is 0.10%, a decrease of 24.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.27% to 4,077K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,861K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 424K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4565 by 42.55% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 411K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares, representing a decrease of 11.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4565 by 43.79% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 381K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 314K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 323K shares, representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4565 by 35.97% over the last quarter.

