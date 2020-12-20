Sosei Collaborates With GSK On Immune Disorders Of Digestive System; Eligible To Receive Up $481 Mln

(RTTNews) - Japan's Sosei Group Corp said that it has reached a global collaboration and license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK.L, GSK) targeting immune disorders of the digestive system in a deal worth up to $481 million.

Sosei said the agreement will focus on the discovery and development of selective, oral, small molecule agonists of GPR35, an important orphan G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) with genetic association to inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other gastrointestinal immune disorders.

As per the deal, GSK licenses global rights to a portfolio of GPR35 agonists designed by Sosei Heptares using its StaR technology and structure-based drug design platform. The licensed portfolio includes an advanced lead preclinical compound as well as multiple differentiated back-up compounds.

Sosei Heptares and GSK will collaborate on research and early preclinical development and GSK will lead clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization.

Sosei Heptares is eligible to receive an upfront payment, potential near-term development milestones and research funding of up to 34 million pounds or $44 million.

Sosei could receive additional development, regulatory and commercialization milestone payments, conditional on meeting those milestones, of up to 336 million pounds or $437 million.

In addition, Sosei Heptares will be eligible to receive tiered, royalties on net sales of products resulting from the collaboration.

