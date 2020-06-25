Oil
ABBV

Sosei, AbbVie sign drug discovery deal worth up to $1 bln

Contributor
Rocky Swift Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Japan's Sosei Group Corp will collaborate with AbbVie Inc on a drug discovery partnership that could be worth up to $1 billion.

Updates size of deal, adds spokesman

June 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Sosei Group Corp 4565.T will collaborate with AbbVie Inc ABBV.N on a drug discovery partnership that could be worth up to $1 billion.

Sosei shares soared 12.4% in Tokyo trading, compared with a 1.2% slide in the broader market.

The partnership will initially focus on the discovery of novel small molecules, targeting inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, the companies said in a news release on Thursday.

Sosei is eligible to receive up to $32 million in upfront and near-term milestone payments, along with future commercial milestones of up to $377 million, plus tiered royalties on sales.

The companies will work to discover and commercialise medicines that modulate G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) targets.

Chicago-based AbbVie has the option to expand the collaboration to a total of four targets.

An expansion to four targets would put the total deal size "in a similar ballpark" to deals signed in 2019 with Genentech Inc and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co 4502.T, a Sosei spokesman said.

The Genentech deal is worth up to $1 billion, while the Takeda partnership could total $1.2 billion.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift in Tokyo; editing by Anil D'Silva and Jason Neely)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABBV

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Oil Videos

    IEA Forecast Shows Oil Demand Won’t Fully Recover Until at Least 2022

    “Oil demand is less weak than it was before, mainly driven by China,” says Fatih Birol, executive director at International Energy Agency, as he discusses the IEA’s latest forecast for global oil demand. He speaks on “Bloomberg Surveillance.”

    Jun 16, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular