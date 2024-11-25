Sosandar Sees Shift in Schroders’ Shareholding

Sosandar PLC (GB:SOS) has released an update.

Sosandar PLC has seen a change in its major shareholding with Schroders PLC adjusting its stake to 11.97%, down from 12.02%. This notification follows a recent acquisition or disposal of shares, highlighting shifting dynamics in Sosandar’s investor base. Such movements are closely watched by market participants as they may signal underlying strategic shifts or market sentiment.

