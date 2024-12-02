News & Insights

Sosandar PLC Sees Change in Major Shareholder Voting Rights

December 02, 2024 — 12:58 pm EST

Sosandar PLC (GB:SOS) has released an update.

Sosandar PLC has announced that Octopus Investments Limited has reduced its voting rights in the company to 10.74%, down from a previous 11.6%. This change comes after a recent acquisition or disposal of voting rights was finalized on November 29, 2024. Investors in Sosandar PLC may find this shift in shareholder positions noteworthy as it reflects changes in the company’s ownership dynamics.

