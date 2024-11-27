News & Insights

SOS Board Of Directors Approve Plan To Invest $50 Million To Purchase Bitcoin

November 27, 2024 — 09:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Digital asset firm SOS Ltd. (SOS) announced Wednesday that the Board of Directors approved its plan to invest $50 million to purchase Bitcoin (BTC). This initiative underscores SOS's commitment to advancing its blockchain business and solidifies the Company's long-term belief in Bitcoin's role as a store of value and a strategic asset.

The purchase plan comes as Bitcoin reaches historic highs and continues to capture global investors' interest. This move highlights SOS Ltd. efforts to expand digital asset investments.

According to the latest market data, Bitcoin's price has soared to around $93,000 per coin, with projections suggesting it may surpass the $100,000 milestone by year-end.

SOS's investment strategy aligns closely with the positive momentum in the cryptocurrency market, including a more favorable U.S. policy environment toward digital assets and growing institutional support for Bitcoin.

To maximize returns and mitigate market volatility, SOS plans to employ a variety of quantitative trading strategies, including investing, trading and arbitrage strategies.

These strategies are designed to achieve steady returns in the market environment while optimizing the Company's investment portfolio over time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
