Sorted Group Holdings Announces CEO Departure

May 28, 2024 — 03:17 am EDT

Location Sciences Group Plc (GB:SORT) has released an update.

Sorted Group Holdings PLC has announced the immediate departure of CEO Carmen Carey, with Chairman Simon Wilkinson temporarily taking on an Executive Chairman role. Wilkinson will provide consultancy services to the company at a rate of £1,750.00 per day for up to three days a week. The Group is actively searching for a new CEO while leveraging the expertise of its board members, including Non-Executive Director Petar Cvetkovic, to maintain operations.

