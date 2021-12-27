Markets
SRNE

Sorrento's COVISTIX COVID-19 Virus Rapid Antigen Detection Test Detects Omicron Variant

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) said that initial testing of COVISTIX on recombinant N proteins demonstrated its ability to detect the Omicron variant, in addition to detecting the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and its other major variants of concerns such as the delta and delta-plus strains. The COVISTIX detection levels were similar for all variants.

The ease of use and timely detection of Omicron infection was demonstrated by a recent case report of a Mexico patient infected with the Omicron variant detected first with COVISTIX in about 15-minutes test time. The result was confirmed a day later by RT-PCR and sequence verified a few days later to be Omicron infection, the company said in a statement.

Sorrento currently has the capacity to produce 30 million COVISTIX tests a month and is currently building up its manufacturing capacity in the US. The company anticipates having a fully automated assembly line capable of producing 6 million COVISTIX units per month up and running in the first-quarter of 2022. Pending US and global demand, the capacity could potentially be increased to over 100 million monthly in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SRNE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular