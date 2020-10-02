Sorrento & ViralClear Explore Combination Coronavirus Treatments

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. SRNE entered into a collaboration agreement with ViralClear Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a subsidiary of BioSig’s Technologies, Inc. BSGM, whereby both companies are exploring the synergistic potential of small molecules and antibodies combination therapies against COVID-19.



Sorrento will initiate testing with a few of its selected agents in combination with ViralClear’s anti-viral merimepodib for possible synergistic anti-viral effect against SARS-CoV-2 in the preclinical model of Golden Syrian hamster. ViralClear will contribute its oral antiviral, merimepodib (IMPDH inhibitor), which is currently in a phase II study in combination with Gilead Sciences’ GILD remdesivir to treat COVID-19.

Earlier in the week, Sorrento was in the news after it released encouraging preclinical data on COVI-GUARD (STI-1499) and COVI-AMG (STI-2020; Affinity Matured COVI-Guard) neutralizing antibodies (nAbs) against SARS-CoV-2 as well as a D614G virus variant infection.

Both STI-1499 and STI-2020 demonstrated potent neutralizing activities against SARS-CoV-2 virus infection in preclinical models. At day 5, STI-2020 at 500 µg reduced virus load in hamster lungs to undetectable levels in 100% of animals tested, whereas STI-1499 at 2,000 µg reduced virus load below the detection limit in 60% of animals tested and showed a 10-fold reduction in the remaining 40% of animals.

STI-1499 nAb has obtained FDA clearance for a phase I study in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Sorrento intends to submit an IND for STI-2020 as soon as possible.

Currently, there are no FDA-approved treatments for this severe illness caused by SARS-CoV-2. The pharma/biotech sector is racing against time to come up with treatments and vaccines to cure the contagion. Given the alarming levels of the spread and severity of the pandemic, quite a few biotechs are developing antibodies, which can treat COVID-19.

Regeneron REGN too initiated studies on its novel investigational antibody "cocktail" treatment, REGN-COV2, which is designed to prevent and treat the SARS-CoV-2 virus. REGN-COV2 is currently being evaluated in multiple studies — the phase II/III clinical study for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients, the phase III open-label RECOVERY study of hospitalized patients in the U.K. and a phase III study for the prevention of COVID-19 in household contacts of infected individuals.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.