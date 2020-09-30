Sorrento To Explore Its Agents In Combination With ViralClear's Merimepodib Against COVID-19

(RTTNews) - ViralClear Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BSGM) and Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) have entered into an agreement to explore the synergistic potential of small molecules and antibodies combination therapies against COVID-19. ViralClear will contribute its oral antiviral Merimepodib which is currently in a phase 2 trial in combination with remdesivir to treat COVID-19. The agreement will allow for testing of merimepodib with neutralizing antibodies in the Golden Syrian hamster model of COVID-19.

The companies said, pending the outcome of these studies, the results might be presented to the FDA to support the initiation of a human clinical trial of the drug combination.

