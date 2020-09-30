Sorrento To Explore Its Agents In Combination With ViralClear's Merimepodib Against COVID-19

(RTTNews) - ViralClear Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BSGM) and Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) have entered into an agreement to explore the synergistic potential of small molecules and antibodies combination therapies against COVID-19. ViralClear will contribute its oral antiviral Merimepodib which is currently in a phase 2 trial in combination with remdesivir to treat COVID-19. The agreement will allow for testing of merimepodib with neutralizing antibodies in the Golden Syrian hamster model of COVID-19.
The companies said, pending the outcome of these studies, the results might be presented to the FDA to support the initiation of a human clinical trial of the drug combination.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- The $12 Trillion "Once-in-a-Lifetime" Market Opportunity Investors Won't Want to Miss
- J.P. Morgan Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 100% From Current Levels
- Forget Tesla's Battery Day, These EV Stories Are More Important
- ChargePoint, Switchback Energy Acquisition Enter Business Combination Agreement