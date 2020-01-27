US Markets

Sorrento Therapeutics rejects near $1 billion offer, shares fall

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc said on Monday it had rejected a proposal by a private equity fund for a majority or all of its outstanding shares that had valued the drug developer at as much as $993 million.

