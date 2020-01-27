Sorrento Therapeutics rejects near $1 billion offer, shares fall

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc said on Monday it had rejected a proposal by a private equity fund for a majority or all of its outstanding shares that had valued the drug developer at as much as $993 million.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.