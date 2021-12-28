Sorrento Therapeutics’ COVID-19 Antigen Test Can Detect Omicron

Initial testing of biopharmaceutical company Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SRNE) COVID-19 Virus Rapid Antigen Detection Test, COVISTIX, showed that it can detect the Omicron variant.

The test has already demonstrated its ability to detect the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and its other strains like the delta and delta-plus. The detection levels of COVISTIX are similar for all variants.

A study by Sorrento has shown that, compared to other commercially available tests, COVISTIX can detect the latest COVID-19 variant even at a significantly lower Omicron N protein level.

Meanwhile, the California-based company currently has a monthly production capacity of 30,000,000 COVISTIX tests in the U.S. and is working towards boosting it.

Sorrento expects to begin operations of a fully-automated assembly line by the first quarter of next year. This line will have a manufacturing capacity of 6 million COVISTIX tests per month, which can be increased to more than 100 million in 2022.

Additionally, the company’s Mexican subsidiary has signed a second contract with a distributor for the sale of up to 10 million COVISTIX tests. The first contract was for the distribution of up to 5 million tests.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento is a clinical and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of cancer, pain, autoimmune disease and COVID-19.

SRNE stock closed 2.8% down on Monday. It lost another 0.5% in the extended trading session to end the day at $5.54.

Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 2 Buys. The average SRNE price target of $22.50 implies 304% upside potential. Shares have lost 42.6% over the past six months.

