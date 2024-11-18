Sorrento Resources Secures Unsecured Loans for Expansion

Sorrento Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRS) has released an update.

Sorrento Resources Ltd. has secured C$175,000 through unsecured, interest-free loans from various lenders, with repayment contingent on future equity financing. The company plans to offer share purchase warrants as an incentive to lenders, aligning with its strategy to expand mineral exploration projects in Newfoundland.

