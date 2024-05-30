Sorrento Resources Divests Newfoundland Assets

Sorrento Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRS) has released an update.

Sorrento Resources Ltd. has agreed to sell three properties in Newfoundland to Gold Hunter Resources Inc. for $60,000 and 1,000,000 Gold Hunter common shares. The completion of this deal is anticipated in the upcoming weeks, pending necessary approvals and the fulfillment of customary conditions. The sale includes termination of a 1% net smelter return royalty to Gold Hunter, with the properties already subject to another 2% royalty to Fair Haven Resources Inc.

