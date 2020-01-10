Sorrento receives a near $1 billion takeout offer

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O said on Friday it had received a proposal from a private equity fund interested in acquiring a majority or all of its outstanding shares, valuing the company at as much as $993 million.

The drugmaker said it was reviewing the non-binding proposal of up to $7 per Sorrento share.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

