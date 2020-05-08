Sorrento, Mount Sinai To Develop Covid-19 Antibody Shield

(RTTNews) - Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) and Mount Sinai Health System have collaborated to develop an antibody cocktail, COVI-SHIELD, to potentially treat COVID-19.

The collaboration aims to generate antibody products that would act as a "protective shield" against SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection, potentially blocking and neutralizing the activity of the virus in naïve at-risk populations as well as recently infected individuals.

It is expected that each dose of COVI-SHIELD, if approved, will deliver a cocktail of three antibodies which together would recognize three unique regions of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein.

Sorrento said antibody cocktail therapy establishes a high barrier to development of treatment resistance while providing a protective therapy for the population at large. If approved, it is anticipated that COVI-SHIELD will be offered for administration as a prophylactic for those returning to work and as a therapeutic to those who have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2.

COVI-SHIELD prevention and treatment is designed to be administered as often as necessary, with each dose expected to provide antiviral protection for up to two months.

Sorrento said it is completing all IND filing requirements for the triple antibody combination therapy and expects to commence phase 1 trials of the drug candidate in the third quarter of 2020.

