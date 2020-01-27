Sorrento Board Rejects Acquisition Proposal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) said its Board has unanimously rejected the acquisition proposal from a private equity fund as the offer significantly undervalues Sorrento. The non-binding proposal received on January 9, 2020 was valued up to $7.00 per share.

In November 2019, Sorrento rejected term sheet proposal submitted by two biopharmaceutical companies, to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the company for between $3.00 and $5.00 per share in cash.

Sorrento said its management continues to execute on the core drug development and to pursue multiple potential strategic alliances and transactions.

