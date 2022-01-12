Sorrell's S4 says trading well ahead of guidance

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital SFOR.L said on Wednesday trading for the first 11 months of the year were in line with market expectations and well ahead of its previous guidance of 40% gross profit growth.

S4, which also announced a deal to acquire a data analytics group called 4 Mile Analytics, said operational earnings margins improved significantly in the second half.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.