Sorrell's S4 posts Q3 gross profit up 42%

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital SFOR.L said it would invest a proportion of its core earnings margin in future growth after reporting a third quarter like-for-like gross profit up over 42%.

Built by Sorrell, the founder of the world's biggest advertising company WPP WPP.L, the purely digital S4 said in September it expected gross profit to rise by 40% this year, the third time it had increased its outlook.

"The pandemic has proven to be an accelerator of digital marketing transformation and we are taking full advantage of this opportunity by choosing to invest a proportion of our EBITDA margin in growth," he said in a statement.

Sorrell has turned S4 into a $5.80 billion company in the three years since it launched, by acquiring businesses to combine data with digital content and serve the likes of Facebook, Google, Burberry and Netflix.

It said on Wednesday it had secured six so-called "whopper" clients, with 19 more potentials identified.

It added that the latest three-year plan for 2022-24 implied top line and bottom line organic growth of 25% per annum.

