Sorrell's S4 Capital reports lower core earnings as costs rise

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital SFOR.L reported a fall in its interim core earnings on Wednesday, as the company's costs rose due to rapid hiring in its content division.

S4 Capital also retained its full-year core earnings target at about 120 million pounds ($136.37 million), after slashing its outlook in July.

"Whilst the global economy faces many significant challenges ... the prospects for digital advertising and transformation remain relatively bright, whilst traditional media languish," Executive Chairman Sorrell said in a statement.

The company was built by Sorrell, the world's most famous advertising executive, after he leftglobal marketleader WPP WPP.L, which he had founded and run for more than 30 years.

S4 Capital grew rapidly as it acquired businesses to combine consumer data with digital content, enabling it to work with Meta's Facebook META.O, Alphabet Inc's Google GOOGL.O, Burberry Group Plc BRBY.L, and Netflix Inc NFLX.O.

The London-listed company's operational core earnings for the six-month period ended on June 30 fell 12.4% to 30.1 million pounds ($34.17 million).

Earlier this year, the group spooked the market by delaying financial results after the auditor refused to sign off on the accounts. It later published them in early-May, pledging to strengthen its financial controls after it discovered weaknesses and a lack of documentation in its content division.

