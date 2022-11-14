SFOR

Sorrell's S4 Capital maintains momentum in third quarter

November 14, 2022 — 02:13 am EST

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell's digital ad group S4 Capital SFOR.L said on Monday it had more than maintained its top-line momentum in the third quarter, with like-for-like gross profit/net revenue up over 29%.

The company said it continued to trade in line with its top line objective for 2022 of 25% like-for-like gross profit/net revenue growth and its profitability objective of operational core earnings of about 120 million pounds ($141 million).

($1 = 0.8503 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SFOR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.