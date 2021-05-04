SFOR

Sorrell's S4 Capital hikes annual profit target

Kate Holton Reuters
Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital raised its full-year revenue and gross profit target for the year after strong customer demand helped the group to grow rapidly in the first quarter.

The digital advertising group will now target 30% organic revenue and gross profit growth, up from 25% previously, and what it described as a "strong operating EBITDA margin" in 2021.

