Sorrell's S4 Capital expects to hit full-year targets

January 18, 2023 — 02:14 am EST

Written by Kate Holton for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital SFOR.L advertising group said it expected to hit its full-year core earnings target after it improved its margin in the second half of the year.

S4 said in a trading statement on Wednesday it expected to deliver at least 120 million pounds ($147.7 million) of Operational EBITDA for 2022, after its main trading metric of like-for-like gross profit/net margin hit its guidance of 25% growth.

($1 = 0.8122 pounds)

