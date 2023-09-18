News & Insights

SFOR

Sorrell's S4 Capital downgrades outlook as clients wary

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

September 18, 2023 — 03:42 am EDT

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

Adds shares in paragraph 1, details on results in paragraph 2, CEO comments in paragraphs 5-7

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell's ad group S4 Capital SFOR.L cut its annual forecast for the second time in as many months on Monday, saying a fear of recessionwas making its clients cautious, sending its shares down 25% to an all-time low.

S4 Capital, founded by Sorrell after he left WPP in 2018, said its like-for-like net revenue was now expected to fall year-on-year and its operational core earnings margin would be 12% to 13.5%, down from July's of 14.5% to 15.5%.

The group reported operational core earnings of 36.5 million pounds ($45.2 million) for the six months to end-June, down 30.2% on a like-for-like basis and short of analysts' expectations.

Sorrell said it had been broadly a "mixed picture", reflecting three big factors.

"One, Tech clients have been more hesitant on spending," he said in an interview.

"Second, packaged goods companies have been increasing prices in line with inflation or above and they fix their ad budgets on net revenues.

"The third is that regional and local clients have been quite soft, that's the big difference we've seen between last year's first half and this year's."

($1 = 0.8072 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SFOR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.