Sorrell's S4 Capital bolsters board with Colin Day appointment

Contributor
Kate Holton. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

S4 Capital, the digital advertising group that has lost 80% of its stock market value this year, has appointed British business veteran Colin Day to its board to help oversee its audit and risk requirements.

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - S4 Capital SFOR.L, the digital advertising group that has lost 80% of its stock market value this year, has appointed British business veteran Colin Day to its board to help oversee its audit and risk requirements.

The company, built by Martin Sorrell, cut its earnings outlook last month due to surging costs, and was forced to delay the publication of results earlier this year when the auditor said it was not ready to release them.

It said on Tuesday it would appoint Day as a non-executive director. He has previously sat on boards including Reckitt Benckiser, Sorrell's former group WPP WPP.L, Cadbury, Imperial Brands and easyJet.

S4 also appointed Chris Martin, a co-founder of MightyHive, as its chief operating officer.

(Reporting by Kate Holton. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WPP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More