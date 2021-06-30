Soros Fund Management Is Said to Be Trading Bitcoin: Report
Soros Fund Management has cleared its traders to actively trade bitcoin, The Street reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.
- The approval to trade the leading cryptocurrency was given by CIO Dawn Fitzpatrick, The Street said.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Related Stories
- Bitcoin Options Open Interest Hits 2021 Low as Frenzy Cools, or Maybe It’s Soccer
- There’s a ‘Clearance Sale’ on Bitcoin, but Institutions Aren’t Rushing In
- Bitcoin Hashrate Stabilizes After China Crackdown
- ‘They’d Rather Buy Bitcoin and Take That Risk’: An Interview With Paxful’s Nena Nwachukwu
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.