Cryptocurrencies

Soros Fund Management Is Said to Be Trading Bitcoin: Report

Contributor
Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
Published

Soros Fund Management has cleared its traders to actively trade bitcoin, The Street reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

  • The approval to trade the leading cryptocurrency was given by CIO Dawn Fitzpatrick, The Street said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

